Regentatlantic Capital LLC Trims Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 12,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 6,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Price Performance

Shares of Synchrony Financial stock opened at $32.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $16.38 billion, a PE ratio of 4.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.81 and a 200 day moving average of $37.42. Synchrony Financial has a 52 week low of $27.22 and a 52 week high of $52.49.

Synchrony Financial Increases Dividend

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.13. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 22.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. This is an increase from Synchrony Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.85%.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, April 18th that allows the company to buyback $2.80 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 13.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on SYF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler set a $41.00 target price on Synchrony Financial in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synchrony Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.76.

Synchrony Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Further Reading

