Rekor Systems, Inc. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of ($0.25) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NASDAQ:REKR)

Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at B. Riley boosted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Rekor Systems in a report released on Monday, July 18th. B. Riley analyst Z. Cummins now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.25) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.26). The consensus estimate for Rekor Systems’ current full-year earnings is ($0.96) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Rekor Systems’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.87) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.32) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on Rekor Systems from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on Rekor Systems to $8.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

Rekor Systems Price Performance

Rekor Systems stock opened at $2.23 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.56. Rekor Systems has a 1-year low of $1.54 and a 1-year high of $14.31.

Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $3.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 million. Rekor Systems had a negative return on equity of 34.28% and a negative net margin of 248.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rekor Systems

In related news, major shareholder Arctis Global Llc acquired 243,902 shares of Rekor Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.15 per share, for a total transaction of $524,389.30. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 6,089,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,092,620.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rekor Systems

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of REKR. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rekor Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Rekor Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rekor Systems by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 85,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 4,634 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Rekor Systems by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 78,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 10,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Full18 Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Rekor Systems by 84.3% in the 4th quarter. Full18 Capital LLC now owns 45,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 21,027 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.32% of the company’s stock.

Rekor Systems Company Profile

Rekor Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and implements transformative mission-critical intelligent infrastructure solutions and services for transportation management, public safety, and commercial markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Rekor One Traffic Management solutions, including software modules for roadway monitoring and response, an incident detection and management solution; traffic and infrastructure analytics to capture data for roadway and infrastructure analytics and planning; and live and archival traffic view for situational awareness of what is happening on roadways.

