Research Analysts Set Expectations for Brigham Minerals, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:MNRL)

Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating) – Analysts at Capital One Financial increased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Brigham Minerals in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 19th. Capital One Financial analyst K. May now forecasts that the company will earn $0.65 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.64. The consensus estimate for Brigham Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $2.89 per share.

Get Brigham Minerals alerts:

MNRL has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Brigham Minerals from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals to $32.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Brigham Minerals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.40.

Brigham Minerals Stock Down 4.5 %

MNRL stock opened at $23.88 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.32. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Brigham Minerals has a 12 month low of $16.51 and a 12 month high of $33.64.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. Brigham Minerals had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 36.54%. The company had revenue of $71.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.22 million.

Institutional Trading of Brigham Minerals

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 58.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Brigham Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 20.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Pbra, Llc sold 389,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total value of $11,443,315.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Brigham Minerals news, Director Pbra, Llc sold 389,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total value of $11,443,315.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert M. Roosa sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total value of $199,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 406,965 shares in the company, valued at $12,998,462.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 826,002 shares of company stock worth $24,653,275. Company insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Brigham Minerals Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. This is a boost from Brigham Minerals’s previous None dividend of $0.14. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.83%.

About Brigham Minerals

(Get Rating)

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Delaware and Midland Basins in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brigham Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brigham Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.