Reviewing Hyperfine (NASDAQ:HYPR) and Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP)

Hyperfine (NASDAQ:HYPR – Get Rating) and Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

22.7% of Hyperfine shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.7% of Edap Tms shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hyperfine and Edap Tms’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hyperfine $1.50 million 80.18 -$64.85 million N/A N/A Edap Tms $51.94 million 4.59 $830,000.00 ($0.01) -711.29

Profitability

Edap Tms has higher revenue and earnings than Hyperfine.

This table compares Hyperfine and Edap Tms’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hyperfine N/A -59.73% -26.18% Edap Tms 0.47% 0.44% 0.29%

Volatility and Risk

Hyperfine has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Edap Tms has a beta of 1.34, meaning that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Hyperfine and Edap Tms, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hyperfine 0 0 2 0 3.00 Edap Tms 0 0 2 0 3.00

Hyperfine presently has a consensus price target of $7.50, suggesting a potential upside of 338.60%. Edap Tms has a consensus price target of $10.67, suggesting a potential upside of 49.81%. Given Hyperfine’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Hyperfine is more favorable than Edap Tms.

Summary

Edap Tms beats Hyperfine on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hyperfine

Hyperfine, Inc. provides imaging, monitoring, and magnetic resonance imaging products. It offers Swoop Portable MR imaging system to address an unmet need in point-of-care medical imaging through a combination of hardware and software services. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Guilford, Connecticut.

About Edap Tms

EDAP TMS S.A., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases in Asia, France, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU), Extracorporeal ShockWave Lithotripsy (ESWL), and Distribution Services (DIST). The HIFU segment develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices based on HIFU technology for the minimally invasive treatment of urological and other clinical indications. This segment also offers Ablatherm, an ultrasound guided robotic HIFU device for the treatment of organ-confined prostate cancer; Ablatherm Fusion that incorporates the company's proprietary fusion software, which merges MRI and ultrasound images; and the Focal One, a HIFU robotic device dedicated to the focal therapy of prostate cancer, as well as disposables, and leasing and treatment related services; and maintenance services. The ESWL division manufactures, markets, and services lithotripter for the treatment of urinary tract stones by means of ESWL technology; and offers Sonolith i-move, an extracorporeal shockwave lithotripter to small and mid-size hospitals, as well as sells disposable parts for lithotripters and electrodes. The Distribution division markets, distributes, and services lasers, micro-ultrasound systems, and other medical products from third parties, as well as leases devices; sells disposables and spare parts; and offers maintenance services. The company markets and sells its products through its direct marketing, sales organization, and service platform, as well as through third-party distributors and agents. Its customers include hospitals, urology clinics, and research institutions. The company was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in Lyon, France.

