Reviewing ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) & Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX)

ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Rating) and Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

ImmunityBio has a beta of 2.02, suggesting that its stock price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Poseida Therapeutics has a beta of 0.56, suggesting that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ImmunityBio and Poseida Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ImmunityBio $930,000.00 1,976.95 -$346.79 million N/A N/A Poseida Therapeutics $31.24 million 5.72 -$124.97 million ($2.33) -1.22

Profitability

Poseida Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than ImmunityBio.

This table compares ImmunityBio and Poseida Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ImmunityBio -45,735.72% N/A -112.52% Poseida Therapeutics N/A -97.02% -53.67%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for ImmunityBio and Poseida Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ImmunityBio 0 0 0 0 N/A Poseida Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00

ImmunityBio presently has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 116.45%. Poseida Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $17.67, suggesting a potential upside of 519.88%. Given Poseida Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Poseida Therapeutics is more favorable than ImmunityBio.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.7% of ImmunityBio shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.9% of Poseida Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 79.7% of ImmunityBio shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 29.2% of Poseida Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Poseida Therapeutics beats ImmunityBio on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ImmunityBio

ImmunityBio, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapies and vaccines to treat cancers and infectious diseases. It offers immunotherapy and cell therapy platforms, including antibody cytokine fusion proteins, synthetic immunomodulators, vaccine technologies, natural killer cells, and adaptive (T cell) immune systems. The company also develops therapeutic agents, which are in Phase II or III clinical trial for the treatment of liquid and solid tumors, including bladder, pancreatic, and lung cancers, as well as pathogens as SARS-CoV-2 and HIV. It has collaboration agreements with National Cancer Institute, National Institute of Deafness and Communication Disorders, and Amyris, Inc.; and license agreements with CytRx Corporation, EnGeneIC Pty Limited, GlobeImmune, Inc., and Infectious Disease Research Institute, Sanford Health, Shenzhen Beike Biotechnology Co. Ltd., Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc., and Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in San Diego, California.

About Poseida Therapeutics

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company develops P-PSMA-101, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic castrate resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC). It is also developing P-BCMA-ALLO1, which is in Phase I trial to treat patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; and P-MUC1C-ALLO1 that is in Phase I trial for treating a range of solid tumors, including breast, ovarian, and other epithelial-derived cancers. In addition, the company engages in the development of P-CD19CD20-ALLO1 for B cell malignancies and other autoimmune diseases; and P-BCMACD19-ALLO1, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf CAR-T product candidate in preclinical development for multiple myeloma. Further, it is developing P-PSMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for treating mCRPC. Additionally, the company engages in the development of P-OTC-101 and P-FVIII-101 that are clinical stage liver-directed gene therapies; and other allogeneic dual CAR candidates. It has a research collaboration and license agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

