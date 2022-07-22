Reviewing PepGen (NASDAQ:PEPG) and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA)

PepGen (NASDAQ:PEPG – Get Rating) and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares PepGen and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PepGen N/A N/A N/A Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals -188.95% -66.73% -53.68%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

42.6% of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 54.6% of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PepGen N/A N/A -$27.28 million N/A N/A Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals $38.54 million 20.96 -$157.92 million ($1.94) -6.01

This table compares PepGen and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

PepGen has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for PepGen and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PepGen 0 0 4 0 3.00 Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals 0 0 3 0 3.00

PepGen presently has a consensus price target of $24.25, indicating a potential upside of 102.93%. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $30.67, indicating a potential upside of 163.01%. Given Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than PepGen.

Summary

PepGen beats Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PepGen

PepGen Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oligonucleotide therapeutics for use in the treatment of severe neuromuscular and neurologic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is PGN-EDO51, an EDO peptide in Phase I clinical trials to treat individuals with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). It is also developing PGN-EDODM1, an EDO peptide-conjugated PMO for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, as well as EDO therapeutic candidates, such as PGN-EDO53, PGN-EDO45, and PGN-EDO44 for the treatment of DMD. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

