Reviewing Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) and PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS)

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK – Get Rating) and PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Shattuck Labs and PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shattuck Labs N/A -21.79% -19.17% PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals -1,049.18% N/A -165.52%

Volatility & Risk

Shattuck Labs has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.05, meaning that its stock price is 105% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shattuck Labs $30.02 million 6.65 -$44.97 million ($1.37) -3.44 PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals $10.83 million 4.77 -$131.07 million ($2.39) -0.44

This table compares Shattuck Labs and PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Shattuck Labs has higher revenue and earnings than PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals. Shattuck Labs is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

62.2% of Shattuck Labs shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.4% of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 18.7% of Shattuck Labs shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.9% of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Shattuck Labs and PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shattuck Labs 0 0 3 0 3.00 PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals 0 0 3 0 3.00

Shattuck Labs currently has a consensus target price of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 409.55%. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $12.50, indicating a potential upside of 1,079.25%. Given PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Shattuck Labs.

Summary

Shattuck Labs beats PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Shattuck Labs

Shattuck Labs, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers. It also develops SL-279252 that is in Phase 1 clinical trial in patients with advanced solid tumors and lymphoma. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is bentracimab (PB2452), a reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with uncontrolled major or life-threatening bleeding events or in patients requiring urgent or an invasive procedure. The company is also developing PB1046, a vasoactive intestinal peptide analogue for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; and PB6440 for the treatment of resistant hypertension. The company has a co-development agreement with SFJ Pharmaceuticals X, Ltd. to develop PB2452, a reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

