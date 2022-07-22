Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) PT Set at GBX 4,400 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a GBX 4,400 ($52.60) target price on Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,200 ($50.21) to GBX 4,100 ($49.01) and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 4,900 ($58.58) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 5,800 ($69.34) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 5,800 ($69.34) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,800 ($57.38) to GBX 4,500 ($53.80) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 5,333.08 ($63.75).

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Rio Tinto Group Price Performance

RIO opened at GBX 4,692.50 ($56.10) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of £76.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 428.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 5,253.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 5,513.78. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of GBX 4,354 ($52.05) and a 1 year high of GBX 6,343 ($75.83).

Insider Activity

About Rio Tinto Group

In other news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 762 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,370 ($64.20), for a total transaction of £40,919.40 ($48,917.39).

(Get Rating)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.