Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) PT Set at GBX 5,700 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) has been given a GBX 5,700 ($68.14) target price by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 21.47% from the company’s current price.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 5,800 ($69.34) price target on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Monday. UBS Group set a GBX 4,400 ($52.60) price target on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 5,800 ($69.34) price target on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 6,230 ($74.48) price target on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,200 ($50.21) to GBX 4,100 ($49.01) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 5,333.08 ($63.75).
Rio Tinto Group Price Performance
LON:RIO opened at GBX 4,692.50 ($56.10) on Wednesday. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of GBX 4,354 ($52.05) and a 12 month high of GBX 6,343 ($75.83). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 5,253.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 5,513.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91. The firm has a market cap of £76.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 428.93.
Insiders Place Their Bets
About Rio Tinto Group
Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.
Recommended Stories
- Salesforce Stock is a Resilient Best-of Breed CRM Play
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Why Will Highly-Valued Tesla Move Higher? Results
Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.