Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) Receives 70.94 Consensus PT from Analysts

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is 70.94.

RIVN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Rivian Automotive from $112.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Rivian Automotive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Rivian Automotive from $84.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Rivian Automotive from $69.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Rivian Automotive from $100.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

Get Rivian Automotive alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 6,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of 25.56, for a total value of 154,229.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 80,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 2,064,685.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Rivian Automotive news, Director Jay T. Flatley purchased 40,000 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of 29.31 per share, with a total value of 1,172,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 92,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 2,714,574.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeff Baker sold 6,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of 25.56, for a total value of 154,229.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 80,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 2,064,685.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,006,926 shares of company stock valued at $402,737,029 in the last quarter. 2.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive Stock Up 4.2 %

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RIVN stock opened at 34.13 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is 28.97 and its 200 day moving average is 44.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 11.19 and a quick ratio of 10.86. Rivian Automotive has a 52-week low of 19.25 and a 52-week high of 179.47.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of -1.50 by 0.07. The firm had revenue of 95.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 113.64 million. As a group, analysts predict that Rivian Automotive will post -6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Rivian Automotive

(Get Rating)

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.