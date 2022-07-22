Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) PT Lowered to C$78.00 at TD Securities

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B – Get Rating) (NYSE:RCI) had its target price trimmed by TD Securities from C$80.00 to C$78.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

RCI.B has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank started coverage on Rogers Communications in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued a buy rating and a C$73.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Rogers Communications from C$77.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. CIBC boosted their target price on Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Rogers Communications from C$83.00 to C$80.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Rogers Communications from C$76.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rogers Communications currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$75.92.

Rogers Communications Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of TSE:RCI.B opened at C$60.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$62.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$65.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 324.87, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Rogers Communications has a one year low of C$56.00 and a one year high of C$80.85. The company has a market cap of C$30.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13.

About Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

