Rubicon Organics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROMJF) Short Interest Down 19.7% in June

Rubicon Organics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROMJF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a decline of 19.7% from the June 15th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Rubicon Organics from C$5.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Monday, April 18th.
Rubicon Organics Trading Down 12.4 %
Shares of ROMJF stock opened at $0.58 on Friday. Rubicon Organics has a 12 month low of $0.49 and a 12 month high of $2.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.96.
About Rubicon Organics
