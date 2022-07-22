Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS) Receives C$38.72 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUSGet Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$38.72.

RUS has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James set a C$44.00 price target on Russel Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Russel Metals from C$37.00 to C$38.50 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Standpoint Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$40.00 target price (up from C$39.00) on shares of Russel Metals in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Russel Metals from C$45.00 to C$39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Russel Metals from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

RUS stock opened at C$26.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$1.70 billion and a PE ratio of 3.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$28.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$31.08. Russel Metals has a 52 week low of C$23.80 and a 52 week high of C$37.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.92.

Russel Metals (TSE:RUSGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.25 by C$0.31. The business had revenue of C$1.34 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Russel Metals will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. Russel Metals’s payout ratio is currently 21.23%.

Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

