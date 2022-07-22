Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS) Receives C$38.72 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$38.72.
RUS has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James set a C$44.00 price target on Russel Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Russel Metals from C$37.00 to C$38.50 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Standpoint Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$40.00 target price (up from C$39.00) on shares of Russel Metals in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Russel Metals from C$45.00 to C$39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Russel Metals from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th.
Russel Metals Stock Up 1.7 %
RUS stock opened at C$26.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$1.70 billion and a PE ratio of 3.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$28.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$31.08. Russel Metals has a 52 week low of C$23.80 and a 52 week high of C$37.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.92.
Russel Metals Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. Russel Metals’s payout ratio is currently 21.23%.
About Russel Metals
Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.
Featured Articles
- Salesforce Stock is a Resilient Best-of Breed CRM Play
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Why Will Highly-Valued Tesla Move Higher? Results
Receive News & Ratings for Russel Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Russel Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.