RVL Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVLP) Trading Up 2.9%

RVL Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:RVLP – Get Rating) shot up 2.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.41 and last traded at $1.40. 85,765 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 161,016 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.36.

Separately, Barclays began coverage on shares of RVL Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.37. The company has a market cap of $116.97 million, a PE ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

RVL Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RVLP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $21.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.20 million. RVL Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 163.45% and a negative return on equity of 100.83%. Equities analysts expect that RVL Pharmaceuticals plc will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RVL Pharmaceuticals plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products that target markets with underserved patient populations in the ocular and medical aesthetics therapeutic areas in the United States, Argentina, and Hungary. The company is commercializing Upneeq (RVL-1201), an oxymetazoline hydrochloride ophthalmic solution, for the treatment of acquired blepharoptosis, or low-lying eyelid in adults.

