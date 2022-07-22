RVL Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVLP) Trading Up 2.9%

RVL Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:RVLP – Get Rating) shot up 2.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.41 and last traded at $1.40. 85,765 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 161,016 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.36.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Barclays began coverage on shares of RVL Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.
RVL Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.37. The company has a market cap of $116.97 million, a PE ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.
RVL Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
RVL Pharmaceuticals plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products that target markets with underserved patient populations in the ocular and medical aesthetics therapeutic areas in the United States, Argentina, and Hungary. The company is commercializing Upneeq (RVL-1201), an oxymetazoline hydrochloride ophthalmic solution, for the treatment of acquired blepharoptosis, or low-lying eyelid in adults.
Read More
