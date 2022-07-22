Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN) Shares Acquired by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC grew its position in Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 122,867 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,593 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Ryan Specialty were worth $4,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of RYAN. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty in the fourth quarter worth about $63,604,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty by 114.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,567,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,267,000 after purchasing an additional 836,443 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty by 115.3% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,527,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,632,000 after purchasing an additional 817,874 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty during the fourth quarter worth about $6,484,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty during the fourth quarter worth about $6,339,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Ryan Specialty alerts:

Ryan Specialty Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE RYAN opened at $42.95 on Friday. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.57 and a 12-month high of $43.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.14 and a 200 day moving average of $38.08.

Insider Activity at Ryan Specialty

Ryan Specialty ( NYSE:RYAN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Ryan Specialty had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 61.16%. The company had revenue of $386.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.45 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David P. Bolger sold 28,103 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $997,375.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 95,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,399,374.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director David P. Bolger sold 28,103 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $997,375.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 95,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,399,374.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Timothy William Turner sold 352,697 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $13,014,519.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 54.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ryan Specialty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.50.

About Ryan Specialty

(Get Rating)

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryan Specialty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryan Specialty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.