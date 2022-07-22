Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) a €60.00 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €60.00 ($60.61) price objective on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €75.00 ($75.76) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €65.00 ($65.66) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €50.00 ($50.51) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Friday, June 10th. UBS Group set a €70.00 ($70.71) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Barclays set a €69.50 ($70.20) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Thursday, June 9th.

ETR:DHER opened at €41.35 ($41.77) on Tuesday. Delivery Hero has a one year low of €23.88 ($24.12) and a one year high of €134.95 ($136.31). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.28, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €35.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is €45.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.30.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

