Sanford C. Bernstein Downgrades Cummins (NYSE:CMI) to Market Perform

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) was downgraded by Sanford C. Bernstein from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $190.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $238.00. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target points to a potential downside of 7.83% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CMI. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Cummins from $205.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Cummins from $260.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Cummins from $232.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cummins presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.09.

Cummins Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of CMI stock opened at $206.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $207.11. Cummins has a 1 year low of $184.27 and a 1 year high of $247.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Insider Activity

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $6.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.06 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 23.19% and a net margin of 8.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.04 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cummins will post 17.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Franklin R. Changdiaz sold 1,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.62, for a total value of $311,407.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $966,560.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Franklin R. Changdiaz sold 1,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.62, for a total transaction of $311,407.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,560.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.34, for a total transaction of $1,021,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,340,550.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,310 shares of company stock worth $2,306,857. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cummins

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lynch Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cummins by 2.8% in the second quarter. Lynch Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,494,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. First City Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Cummins by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Atwater Malick LLC raised its holdings in Cummins by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 32,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,289,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 4,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

