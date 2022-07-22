Scotiabank Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Scotiabank lowered their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for CF Industries in a report released on Monday, July 18th. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $6.13 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $7.29. Scotiabank has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for CF Industries’ current full-year earnings is $18.42 per share. Scotiabank also issued estimates for CF Industries’ Q3 2022 earnings at $3.99 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.98 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $19.30 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $4.95 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $6.21 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $4.91 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $6.29 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $22.36 EPS.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $4.21. CF Industries had a net margin of 19.73% and a return on equity of 35.04%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. CF Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 173.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on CF. Consumer Edge downgraded shares of CF Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays started coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of CF Industries from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.16.

Shares of NYSE:CF opened at $85.31 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. CF Industries has a 52-week low of $43.19 and a 52-week high of $113.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.59. The company has a market capitalization of $17.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CF Industries

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cadence Bank NA raised its position in CF Industries by 28.0% in the second quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 20,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 4,530 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in CF Industries by 20.5% in the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 22,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 3,819 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its position in CF Industries by 3.0% in the second quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 175,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,057,000 after acquiring an additional 5,173 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in CF Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $630,000. Finally, NatWest Group plc increased its stake in CF Industries by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. NatWest Group plc now owns 74,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,425,000 after purchasing an additional 4,752 shares in the last quarter. 93.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at CF Industries

In related news, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 6,684 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total transaction of $634,311.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,243 shares in the company, valued at $4,293,560.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.62%.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

