Scotiabank Trims AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) Target Price to C$40.00

Jul 22nd, 2022

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQGet Rating) had its price objective reduced by Scotiabank from C$50.00 to C$40.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ACQ. National Bankshares cut shares of AutoCanada from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$52.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. ATB Capital boosted their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$87.00 to C$90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. National Bank Financial cut shares of AutoCanada from an outperform market weight rating to a sector perform market weight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$45.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AutoCanada currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$55.19.

AutoCanada stock opened at C$25.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$690.37 million and a P/E ratio of 5.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$26.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$31.12. AutoCanada has a 12-month low of C$22.41 and a 12-month high of C$59.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 377.63.

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.76 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.13 billion. Equities analysts expect that AutoCanada will post 4.9980945 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

