Security Asset Management Purchases 143 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Security Asset Management grew its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,634 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the quarter. Security Asset Management’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Strategies LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the first quarter worth $218,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 5.2% during the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 142,307 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $19,519,000 after acquiring an additional 7,002 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 66.0% during the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 31,571 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,330,000 after acquiring an additional 12,550 shares in the last quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 39,503 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,418,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.8% in the first quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 18,216 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $151.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $210.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.36.

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $104.18 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $90.23 and a 1 year high of $187.58. The firm has a market cap of $189.67 billion, a PE ratio of 71.85, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.63.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.12). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. The company had revenue of $19.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

