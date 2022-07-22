Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Shares Acquired by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $7,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SRE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra in the fourth quarter valued at $788,094,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sempra by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,524,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,905,435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,631,949 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Sempra by 975.8% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,348,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $310,624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129,949 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Sempra by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,124,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $942,388,000 after acquiring an additional 466,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra in the fourth quarter valued at $40,456,000. 86.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sempra Stock Performance

Shares of SRE stock opened at $153.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $153.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.99. The firm has a market cap of $48.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.42, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.64. Sempra has a 1 year low of $119.56 and a 1 year high of $173.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 8.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.95 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Sempra will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th were issued a dividend of $1.145 per share. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 6th. Sempra’s payout ratio is 144.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SRE. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $164.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Sempra in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on Sempra from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Citigroup increased their target price on Sempra from $142.00 to $171.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.22.

Sempra Company Profile

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

Featured Articles

