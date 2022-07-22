ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Given New $520.00 Price Target at Mizuho

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Mizuho from $550.00 to $520.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $595.00 to $520.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $660.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $631.58.

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $460.29 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. ServiceNow has a fifty-two week low of $406.47 and a fifty-two week high of $707.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $462.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $511.64. The stock has a market cap of $92.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 418.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.03.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ServiceNow will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.04, for a total value of $55,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,973.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.04, for a total transaction of $55,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,973.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 932 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.26, for a total value of $456,922.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $346,613.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,577 shares of company stock valued at $8,503,327. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,295,607 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,074,862,000 after purchasing an additional 306,106 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,190,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,509,544,000 after purchasing an additional 65,623 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,870,165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,108,603,000 after purchasing an additional 241,296 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,219,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,792,963,000 after buying an additional 67,385 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,207,748 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,786,783,000 after buying an additional 491,835 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

