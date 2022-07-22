Shore Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Norcros (LON:NXR)

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Norcros (LON:NXR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Norcros Trading Down 2.2 %

LON NXR opened at GBX 220 ($2.63) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 234.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 260.09. Norcros has a 12 month low of GBX 211 ($2.52) and a 12 month high of GBX 351.32 ($4.20). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.37, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of £196.17 million and a P/E ratio of 709.68.

Get Norcros alerts:

Norcros Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.90 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This is a positive change from Norcros’s previous dividend of $3.10. This represents a yield of 2.76%. Norcros’s dividend payout ratio is 36.45%.

Norcros Company Profile

Norcros plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes bathroom and kitchen products in the United Kingdom and South Africa. The company manufactures and distributes electric and mixer showers, and accessories under the Triton brand name; shower enclosures and trays to the residential, commercial, and hospitality sectors under the Merlyn brand; taps, mixer showers, bathroom accessories, and valves under the Vado brand name; and accessories and furniture for the bathroom, such as toilet seats, wall-mounted cupboards, vanity units, shower rods, rails, and curtains to retail and trade customers under the Croydex brand name.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Norcros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norcros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.