Shore Capital Reaffirms House Stock Rating for Kape Technologies (LON:KAPE)

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Kape Technologies (LON:KAPE – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Shore Capital currently has a GBX 750 ($8.97) price target on the stock.

Kape Technologies Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of KAPE stock opened at GBX 288 ($3.44) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 327.16 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 353.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.26. The stock has a market cap of £1.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 3,620.46. Kape Technologies has a twelve month low of GBX 270 ($3.23) and a twelve month high of GBX 460 ($5.50).

Get Kape Technologies alerts:

Kape Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Kape Technologies PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes digital products in the online security space. It operates through Digital Security, Digital Content, and Digital Privacy segments. The company offers CyberGhost, ZenMate, Express, and private internet access that provide cybersecurity SaaS with a focus on providing of virtual private network solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for Kape Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kape Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.