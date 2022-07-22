Shore Capital Reiterates “House Stock” Rating for Premier Foods (LON:PFD)

Premier Foods (LON:PFD – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 145 ($1.73) target price on shares of Premier Foods in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Premier Foods Price Performance

Shares of LON:PFD opened at GBX 111.80 ($1.34) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.52. Premier Foods has a twelve month low of GBX 95.42 ($1.14) and a twelve month high of GBX 128.20 ($1.53). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 114.56 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 113.74. The firm has a market capitalization of £965.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,242.22.

Insider Activity at Premier Foods

Premier Foods Company Profile

In related news, insider Duncan Leggett sold 17,651 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 114 ($1.36), for a total value of £20,122.14 ($24,055.16).

(Get Rating)

Premier Foods plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes branded and own label food products in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through Grocery, Sweet Treats, and International segments. It offers a portfolio of product categories, including flavorings and seasonings under the Bisto, OXO, and Paxo brands; cooking sauces and accompaniments under the Sharwood's, Loyd Grossman, and Homepride brands; and quick meals, snacks, and soups under the Batchelors and Smash brands.

Featured Stories

