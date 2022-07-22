Short Interest in adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDDF) Increases By 25.7%

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDDF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,871,300 shares, a growth of 25.7% from the June 15th total of 1,488,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 584.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ADDDF opened at $171.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $220.25. adidas has a 52-week low of $153.42 and a 52-week high of $405.55.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

