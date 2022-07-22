Short Interest in Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) Increases By 24.1%

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,707,800 shares, an increase of 24.1% from the June 15th total of 1,376,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 588.9 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on CDPYF. CIBC dropped their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$63.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$63.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Desjardins dropped their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$65.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.45.

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $34.73 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.01. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $32.53 and a 52-week high of $50.47.

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Cuts Dividend

About Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a $0.0928 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th.

CAPREIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts. CAPREIT owns approximately 57,000 suites, including townhomes and manufactured housing sites, in Canada and, indirectly through its investment in ERES, approximately 5,800 suites in the Netherlands. CAPREIT manages approximately 61,200 of its owned suites in Canada and Netherlands, and additionally approximately 3,800 suites in Ireland as at September 30, 2020.

Featured Stories

