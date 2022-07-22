Short Interest in Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Limited (OTCMKTS:CLVLY) Declines By 19.7%

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Limited (OTCMKTS:CLVLY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, a decline of 19.7% from the June 15th total of 24,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CLVLY opened at $11.52 on Friday. Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $9.17 and a 52 week high of $31.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.53.

About Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with genetic, metabolic, and life-threatening disorders in Australia, Europe, the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is SCENESSE, a systemic photoprotective drug for the prevention of phototoxicity in adult patients with erythropoietic protoporphyria (EPP).

