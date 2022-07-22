Short Interest in G City Ltd (OTCMKTS:GZTGF) Expands By 25.4%

G City Ltd (OTCMKTS:GZTGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a growth of 25.4% from the June 15th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 42.0 days.

G City Price Performance

G City stock opened at $6.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.25. G City has a 52-week low of $5.56 and a 52-week high of $10.85.

G City (OTCMKTS:GZTGF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. G City had a return on equity of 1.37% and a net margin of 8.40%. The company had revenue of $174.56 million for the quarter.

About G City

Gazit-Globe Ltd., through its subsidiaries, owns, develops, manges, and operates supermarket-anchored shopping centers and retail-based mixed-use properties in North America, Brazil, Israel, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It owns and operates approximately 104 properties covering an area of approximately 2.5 million square meters.

