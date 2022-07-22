Short Interest in Talon Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TLOFF) Drops By 20.5%

Talon Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TLOFF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 228,100 shares, a decline of 20.5% from the June 15th total of 286,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 423,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Talon Metals in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Talon Metals alerts:

Talon Metals Price Performance

Talon Metals stock opened at $0.35 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.50. Talon Metals has a 1 year low of $0.29 and a 1 year high of $0.74.

About Talon Metals

Talon Metals Corp., a mineral exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties. It owns a 17.56% interest is the Tamarack nickel-copper-cobalt project located in Minnesota, the United States. The company is headquartered in Road Town, the British Virgin Islands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Talon Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talon Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.