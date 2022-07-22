Signaturefd LLC Purchases 290 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,343 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cummins during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CMI shares. Cowen cut their price objective on Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Cummins from $260.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $249.00 target price on shares of Cummins in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.09.

Cummins Stock Performance

Shares of CMI stock opened at $206.13 on Friday. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.27 and a 52 week high of $247.48. The company has a market capitalization of $29.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.49. Cummins had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 23.19%. The firm had revenue of $6.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 17.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.15%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $973,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,351,340. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Franklin R. Changdiaz sold 1,560 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.62, for a total value of $311,407.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,842 shares in the company, valued at $966,560.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $973,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,351,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,310 shares of company stock worth $2,306,857 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Cummins

(Get Rating)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.