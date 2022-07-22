Signaturefd LLC Sells 150 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Signaturefd LLC reduced its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,449 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in ANSYS by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,881 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in ANSYS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in ANSYS by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 402 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in ANSYS by 163.9% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,241 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 3,876 shares during the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.18, for a total transaction of $204,944.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,035,223.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ANSS stock opened at $260.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $247.05 and a 200 day moving average of $289.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The company has a market cap of $22.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.62, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.27. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $225.92 and a 1 year high of $413.89.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.32. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 23.02%. The firm had revenue of $428.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of ANSYS from $304.00 to $274.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $339.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Mizuho cut their target price on ANSYS from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on ANSYS from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $288.70.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

