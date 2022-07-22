Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Shares Acquired by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,351 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,437 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $1,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SNAP. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in Snap by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 33,478,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,500,000 after purchasing an additional 10,839,980 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Snap by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,916,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,911,656 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Snap during the fourth quarter worth approximately $125,811,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Snap during the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,005,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap during the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,918,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.88% of the company’s stock.

Snap stock opened at $16.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.19, a quick ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $26.75 billion, a PE ratio of -45.42 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.75. Snap Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.88 and a 52 week high of $83.34.

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Snap had a negative net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 16.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Snap news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 900,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total value of $26,595,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 75,110,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,219,500,559.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 900,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total transaction of $26,595,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 75,110,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,219,500,559.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 6,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total value of $80,011.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,138,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,559,594.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,520,386 shares of company stock worth $41,751,856 in the last 90 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SNAP shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Snap from $35.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Snap from $49.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Snap from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Snap from $34.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Snap from $45.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

