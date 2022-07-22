Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,851 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,337 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $4,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Altria Group during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Altria Group during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 59.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altria Group Price Performance

MO stock opened at $42.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.44 billion, a PE ratio of 26.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.61. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.00 and a 12 month high of $57.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.17 and its 200 day moving average is $50.42.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 11.64% and a negative return on equity of 2,506.92%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 219.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 28th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Barclays lowered shares of Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Altria Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

