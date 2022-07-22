Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating) by 110.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,271 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,474 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $4,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Elm Partners Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $72,000.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Performance

VCR stock opened at $257.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $241.07 and a 200-day moving average of $278.00. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12 month low of $220.28 and a 12 month high of $360.54.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

