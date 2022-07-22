Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,694 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $4,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,416,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,309,000 after buying an additional 191,545 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the fourth quarter worth about $810,807,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 0.8% in the first quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 193,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,943,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 37,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,292,000 after buying an additional 2,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 3.4% in the first quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 11,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. 60.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 191,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total transaction of $2,164,978.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,622,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,328,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total transaction of $19,327,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,538,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $477,747,530.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 191,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total value of $2,164,978.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,622,000 shares in the company, valued at $131,328,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,994,984 shares of company stock worth $94,356,676 in the last ninety days.

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock opened at $48.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.72. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.21 and a 12 month high of $62.47.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $21.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.35 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 3.25% and a net margin of 5.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is 23.05%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BAM shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $68.00 to $71.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.88.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

