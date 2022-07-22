Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $3.82 Million Stock Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 161.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,869 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,421 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $3,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FCX. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1,250.0% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 540 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 126.2% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 656 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Up 1.2 %

FCX opened at $28.91 on Friday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.80 and a fifty-two week high of $51.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company has a market capitalization of $41.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.87 and a 200-day moving average of $40.68.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 20.79% and a return on equity of 24.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FCX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. BNP Paribas raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $48.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.33.

Insider Activity at Freeport-McMoRan

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Dustan E. Mccoy sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total transaction of $321,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 134,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,273,856. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Hugh Grant bought 12,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.75 per share, with a total value of $501,225.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,776 shares in the company, valued at $642,872. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dustan E. Mccoy sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total value of $321,768.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 134,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,273,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.