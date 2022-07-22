Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 1,745 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,057 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,745 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $3,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Dollar General by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 74,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,601,000 after buying an additional 2,261 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth $912,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new position in Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth $152,000. Arvest Trust Co. N A bought a new position in Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth $270,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Dollar General by 81.0% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on DG shares. Gordon Haskett upgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com cut Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup cut Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Dollar General from $178.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.00.

Insider Activity

Dollar General Stock Performance

In other news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 5,000 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.11, for a total transaction of $1,235,550.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,022,703.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 5,000 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.11, for a total transaction of $1,235,550.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,022,703.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 5,289 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.59, for a total value of $1,171,989.51. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,793 shares in the company, valued at $5,050,700.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,288 shares of company stock valued at $3,089,602. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:DG opened at $246.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $233.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $183.25 and a twelve month high of $262.20.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.09. Dollar General had a return on equity of 37.05% and a net margin of 6.58%. The business had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.82 earnings per share. Dollar General’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 11.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 22.56%.

Dollar General Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.