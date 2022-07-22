Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Reduces Position in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lessened its position in shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,175 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,447 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.05% of Rapid7 worth $3,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPD. Camden Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 5,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,374 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Timothy M. Adams purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $65.50 per share, with a total value of $327,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,978,370. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on RPD. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Rapid7 in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $122.00 price target for the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on Rapid7 from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Rapid7 from $135.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Rapid7 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.40.

Shares of RPD stock opened at $73.79 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.44. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of -25.80 and a beta of 1.37. Rapid7, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.42 and a 1 year high of $145.00.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $157.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rapid7, Inc. will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a solution that integrates posture management, workload protection, infrastructure entitlements management, infrastructure-as-code security, and Kubernetes protection; InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

