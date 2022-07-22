StockNews.com Downgrades Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) to Sell

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday.

ENTA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $101.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $44.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enanta Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

Shares of ENTA stock opened at $49.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.92 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.59. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $37.59 and a one year high of $102.00.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ENTA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $18.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 28.80% and a negative net margin of 122.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.09) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,516,606 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $250,312,000 after acquiring an additional 45,191 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,308,586 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $93,145,000 after buying an additional 181,517 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,012,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,689,000 after buying an additional 53,116 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $68,633,000. Finally, Fairmount Funds Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% in the first quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 469,264 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,402,000 after buying an additional 81,864 shares during the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus. The company has a collaborative development and license agreement with Abbott Laboratories to identify, develop, and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitor compounds, including paritaprevir and glecaprevir for the treatment of chronic hepatitis C virus.

