StockNews.com Downgrades Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) to Sell

Posted by on Jul 22nd, 2022

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTAGet Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday.

ENTA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $101.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $44.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enanta Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of ENTA stock opened at $49.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.92 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.59. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $37.59 and a one year high of $102.00.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTAGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $18.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 28.80% and a negative net margin of 122.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.09) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,516,606 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $250,312,000 after acquiring an additional 45,191 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,308,586 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $93,145,000 after buying an additional 181,517 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,012,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,689,000 after buying an additional 53,116 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $68,633,000. Finally, Fairmount Funds Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% in the first quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 469,264 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,402,000 after buying an additional 81,864 shares during the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus. The company has a collaborative development and license agreement with Abbott Laboratories to identify, develop, and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitor compounds, including paritaprevir and glecaprevir for the treatment of chronic hepatitis C virus.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA)

