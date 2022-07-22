StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL)

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on WLL. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $108.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum to $113.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.83.

Whiting Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WLL opened at $68.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.89. Whiting Petroleum has a twelve month low of $38.41 and a twelve month high of $101.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Whiting Petroleum

Whiting Petroleum ( NYSE:WLL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $4.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by ($0.43). Whiting Petroleum had a return on equity of 42.37% and a net margin of 22.33%. The business had revenue of $527.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that Whiting Petroleum will post 25.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 272.4% during the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 499 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,989 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $136,000. 96.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Whiting Petroleum

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

