Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) vs. Manhattan Scientifics (OTCMKTS:MHTX) Critical Review

Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW – Get Rating) and Manhattan Scientifics (OTCMKTS:MHTX – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Sunworks and Manhattan Scientifics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sunworks -23.79% -40.54% -28.90% Manhattan Scientifics N/A -374.82% -122.91%

Volatility & Risk

Sunworks has a beta of 1.77, suggesting that its share price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Manhattan Scientifics has a beta of 1.79, suggesting that its share price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

19.3% of Sunworks shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Manhattan Scientifics shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Sunworks shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.8% of Manhattan Scientifics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Sunworks and Manhattan Scientifics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sunworks $101.15 million 0.56 -$26.63 million ($1.06) -1.63 Manhattan Scientifics $50,000.00 118.34 -$3.64 million N/A N/A

Manhattan Scientifics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sunworks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Sunworks and Manhattan Scientifics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sunworks 0 1 2 0 2.67 Manhattan Scientifics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sunworks presently has a consensus target price of $5.50, suggesting a potential upside of 217.92%. Given Sunworks’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Sunworks is more favorable than Manhattan Scientifics.

Summary

Sunworks beats Manhattan Scientifics on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sunworks

Sunworks, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides photovoltaic and battery based power and storage systems for the agricultural, commercial, industrial, public works, and residential markets in the United States. It also designs, finances, integrates, installs, and manages systems ranging in size from 2 kilowatt for residential projects to multi megawatt systems for larger commercial and public works projects. The company was formerly known as Solar3D, Inc. and changed its name to Sunworks, Inc. in March 2016. Sunworks, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Provo, Utah.

About Manhattan Scientifics

Manhattan Scientifics, Inc., a technology incubator, engages in the development and commercialization of life-enhancing technologies in the United States. It develops technologies in the areas of nano-technologies and nano-medicine. The company was formerly known as Grand Enterprises, Inc. Manhattan Scientifics, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is based in New York, New York.

