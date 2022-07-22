Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Shares Down 6.5%

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 6.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $18.19 and last traded at $18.19. Approximately 1,681 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 706,759 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.46.
Several research analysts have issued reports on SYM shares. Cowen started coverage on Symbotic in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Symbotic in a research report on Friday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Symbotic in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. William Blair began coverage on Symbotic in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Symbotic in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Symbotic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.
Symbotic Stock Up 4.8 %
Symbotic Company Profile
Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. It offers The Symbotic System, a full-service warehouse automation system that reduces costs, improves efficiency, and maximizes inventory. The company is based in Wilmington, Massachusetts.
