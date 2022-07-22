Symrise (FRA:SY1) Given a €138.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Rese… Analysts

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €138.00 ($139.39) price objective on Symrise (FRA:SY1 – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €120.00 ($121.21) price objective on shares of Symrise in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €108.00 ($109.09) price objective on shares of Symrise in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €129.00 ($130.30) price objective on shares of Symrise in a report on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €107.00 ($108.08) price objective on shares of Symrise in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €114.00 ($115.15) price objective on shares of Symrise in a report on Tuesday.

Symrise Stock Performance

SY1 stock opened at €109.60 ($110.71) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €103.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is €106.76. Symrise has a 12-month low of €56.96 ($57.54) and a 12-month high of €73.48 ($74.22).

About Symrise

Symrise AG supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through two segments, Taste, Nutrition & Health, and Scent & Care. The Taste, Nutrition & Health segment provides functional ingredients and flavor solutions used in the production of food and beverages; savory flavors; natural and sustainable ingredients for food and beverage manufacturers, baby food, and dietary supplements; product solutions and services for pet food manufacturers; sustainable ingredients and services for aqua feed manufacturers to develop solutions for fish and shrimp farms; and probiotics for food supplements and functional foods.

