Taisei Co. (OTCMKTS:TISCY) Short Interest Down 20.0% in June

Taisei Co. (OTCMKTS:TISCY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the June 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Taisei Price Performance

Shares of TISCY stock opened at $7.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.45 and a 200-day moving average of $7.51. Taisei has a 1-year low of $6.60 and a 1-year high of $8.56.

Taisei (OTCMKTS:TISCY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter.

About Taisei

Taisei Corporation engages in the civil engineering, construction contracts, and real estate development businesses in Japan and internationally. The company constructs offices, commercial facilities, factories, schools, hospitals, tunnels, bridges, dams, railways, expressways, etc.; and engineers production facilities and warehouses in the fields of pharmaceuticals, food products, and logistics.

