Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) PT Set at €3.50 by Deutsche Bank Rese…

Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2DGet Rating) received a €3.50 ($3.54) target price from equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Rese… in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Rese…’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 26.95% from the company’s previous close.

O2D has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.53 ($2.56) price objective on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. UBS Group set a €2.60 ($2.63) target price on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.20 ($2.22) target price on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Warburg Research set a €2.80 ($2.83) target price on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, HSBC set a €2.50 ($2.53) target price on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

Telefónica Deutschland Price Performance

Shares of ETR:O2D opened at €2.76 ($2.78) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €2.85 and its 200-day moving average price is €2.69. Telefónica Deutschland has a twelve month low of €2.22 ($2.24) and a twelve month high of €3.03 ($3.06). The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion and a PE ratio of 40.01.

About Telefónica Deutschland

(Get Rating)

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers mobile and stationery voice and data services; very high data rate digital subscriber line (VDSL) internet services; fiber-to-the-home lines; broadband services, consisting of VDSL, cable, fiber, and fixed mobile substitution services; and machine to machine communication and managed connectivity services.

See Also

