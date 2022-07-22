Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) PT Set at €3.50 by Deutsche Bank Rese…

Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D – Get Rating) received a €3.50 ($3.54) target price from equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Rese… in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Rese…’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 26.95% from the company’s previous close.

O2D has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.53 ($2.56) price objective on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. UBS Group set a €2.60 ($2.63) target price on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.20 ($2.22) target price on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Warburg Research set a €2.80 ($2.83) target price on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, HSBC set a €2.50 ($2.53) target price on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

Telefónica Deutschland Price Performance

Shares of ETR:O2D opened at €2.76 ($2.78) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €2.85 and its 200-day moving average price is €2.69. Telefónica Deutschland has a twelve month low of €2.22 ($2.24) and a twelve month high of €3.03 ($3.06). The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion and a PE ratio of 40.01.

About Telefónica Deutschland

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers mobile and stationery voice and data services; very high data rate digital subscriber line (VDSL) internet services; fiber-to-the-home lines; broadband services, consisting of VDSL, cable, fiber, and fixed mobile substitution services; and machine to machine communication and managed connectivity services.

