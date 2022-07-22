Telos Capital Management Inc. Raises Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 227,926 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,615 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up approximately 1.5% of Telos Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $11,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 1,996,800 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $101,717,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 860.0% in the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 336,892 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $17,161,000 after purchasing an additional 301,800 shares during the last quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 41,306 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 17,693 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 16,518 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. 63.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.93.

Verizon Communications Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $47.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.55 and a 1 year high of $56.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.66.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35. The firm had revenue of $33.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.61 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 15.93%. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total value of $80,112.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,717,582.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $1,176,911.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,085,832.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total value of $80,112.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,717,582.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,321 shares of company stock worth $1,414,288 in the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

