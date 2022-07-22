The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.00.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ANDE. TheStreet lowered shares of Andersons from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Andersons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Andersons from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Andersons from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Andersons by 2.9% during the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 23,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Andersons by 33.3% during the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 257,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,488,000 after buying an additional 64,209 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Andersons by 8.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its holdings in Andersons by 32.3% during the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 17,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 4,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Andersons by 47.0% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 4,555 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANDE opened at $32.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.18. Andersons has a 1 year low of $25.20 and a 1 year high of $59.00.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.48). Andersons had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 0.67%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Andersons will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.90%.

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in trade, renewables, and plant nutrient sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

