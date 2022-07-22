The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Shares Bought by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 976 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Middleby worth $8,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Middleby by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Middleby in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Middleby by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Middleby in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Middleby in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Middleby alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MIDD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Middleby from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Middleby from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Middleby from $211.00 to $201.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Middleby from $200.00 to $182.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Middleby in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.00.

Middleby Price Performance

MIDD opened at $137.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The Middleby Co. has a 52-week low of $120.30 and a 52-week high of $201.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $135.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.15. The company has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 1.58.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Middleby had a net margin of 13.91% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The company had revenue of $994.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $934.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. Middleby’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Middleby Co. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Middleby news, CEO Timothy John Fitzgerald acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $132.29 per share, for a total transaction of $992,175.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,645,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Timothy John Fitzgerald bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $132.29 per share, for a total transaction of $992,175.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,645,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert A. Nerbonne bought 1,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $139.57 per share, with a total value of $202,376.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,411,211.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 10,985 shares of company stock worth $1,470,966 over the last ninety days. 1.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Middleby Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment, fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Middleby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middleby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.