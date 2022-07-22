Thor Explorations (LON:THX) Shares Down 1.6%

Thor Explorations Ltd. (LON:THX – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 1.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 14.60 ($0.17) and last traded at GBX 15 ($0.18). Approximately 89,513 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 160,072 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 15.25 ($0.18).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Thor Explorations in a report on Tuesday, April 26th.

Get Thor Explorations alerts:

Thor Explorations Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £96.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.53, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 16.30 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 16.49.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thor Explorations

Thor Explorations Company Profile

In other news, insider Adrian J. G. Coates sold 110,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 18 ($0.22), for a total transaction of £19,966.50 ($23,869.10).

(Get Rating)

Thor Explorations Ltd., a natural resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Senegal, Burkina Faso, Nigeria, and Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the Segilola gold project located in Osun State, Nigeria.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Thor Explorations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Explorations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.